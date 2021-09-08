Morgan Stanley Purchases 2,494 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth $125,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 7.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 23.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMRE. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of GMRE opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $999.55 million, a P/E ratio of -119.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 0.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.18%.

Global Medical REIT Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.