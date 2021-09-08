Morgan Stanley Sells 17,426 Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,426 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $1,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,689,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter worth $1,100,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,562,000 after buying an additional 39,107 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 16.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23,364 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 959.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares in the last quarter.

NBH opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.47.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

