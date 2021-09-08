Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the second quarter worth $35,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Northcoast Research lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $215.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.64.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $244.87 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.81 and a 1-year high of $246.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day moving average of $206.35. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

