MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $15,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

NYSE MSM opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

