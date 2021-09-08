mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Tops One Day Volume of $2.26 Million (MTA)

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a market cap of $16.07 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for about $0.93 or 0.00002013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00058846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002888 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00157824 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00014310 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002172 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00044188 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $329.32 or 0.00715190 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

