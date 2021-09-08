Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $290.21

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 290.21 ($3.79) and traded as low as GBX 283.60 ($3.71). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 283.60 ($3.71), with a volume of 426 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £170.38 million and a PE ratio of 35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 295.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 290.21.

Mulberry Group Company Profile (LON:MUL)

Mulberry Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells fashion accessories, clothing, and footwear in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoulder, satchel, tote, clutch, backpack, and mini and micro bags; and dresses, tops and knitwear, skirts and pants, and jackets and coats for women.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Mulberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mulberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.