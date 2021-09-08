Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $245.05

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €245.05 ($288.29) and traded as low as €241.25 ($283.82). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €241.90 ($284.59), with a volume of 265,349 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €237.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €245.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.08.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (ETR:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

