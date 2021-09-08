musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Down 0.8%

musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31). Approximately 5,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 146,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178.50 ($2.33).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 183.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.24. The company has a market capitalization of £190.76 million and a PE ratio of -14.88.

Musicmagpie plc engages in the online purchase and sale of second-hand technology products in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers smartphones, tablets, consoles, computers, CDs, DVDs, games, and books through its eCommerce platform. It sells its products through its online stores, musicMagpie.co.uk and Decluttr.com, and mobile application, as well as through third-party online channels.

