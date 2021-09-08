Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,414,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,520,000 after acquiring an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 18.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,046,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,655,000 after purchasing an additional 74,629 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.9% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $59.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $69.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.96.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

