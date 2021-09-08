Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $4.63 Million in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 45,085 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,626,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Chase as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chase in the first quarter worth $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Chase by 25.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chase in the first quarter worth $152,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Chase by 105.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Chase by 23.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

In other news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $117.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.70. Chase Co. has a 12-month low of $93.84 and a 12-month high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The construction company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $79.59 million during the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 13.63%.

About Chase

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.