Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,268 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,634,000 after buying an additional 3,946,040 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after buying an additional 1,991,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,444,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,346,000 after buying an additional 1,538,221 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,463,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,641,260,000 after buying an additional 579,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,677,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,912,000 after buying an additional 448,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Shares of NYSE AEE opened at $86.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.79. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.