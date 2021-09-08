Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 493 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $4,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in ManTech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in ManTech International by 659.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in ManTech International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 66.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.37, for a total value of $251,188.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,096.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $1,873,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,658,497.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,982 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,584 over the last 90 days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of ManTech International from $96.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

Shares of MANT opened at $77.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.71. ManTech International Co. has a 1-year low of $61.93 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.66.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $648.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.99 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.24%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

