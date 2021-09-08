Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 649 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wingstop by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,781 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,818,000 after acquiring an additional 339,858 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,375,134 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,876,000 after buying an additional 111,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 887,180 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $112,823,000 after buying an additional 272,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 748,018 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,125,000 after buying an additional 310,044 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Marisa Carona sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.61, for a total value of $406,029.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 21,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $3,407,606.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,972,442.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $177.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.56. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $178.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.32.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.39%.

WING has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $157.97 price objective on Wingstop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.03 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, July 26th. BTIG Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen upped their price target on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.59.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

