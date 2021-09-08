Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Bank OZK worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 707.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.85. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 50.44%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.