Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Semtech worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Semtech by 13.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Semtech by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Semtech by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 24,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Semtech by 2.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Semtech by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Semtech alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Monday, August 30th. Roth Capital raised shares of Semtech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.55.

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $77.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.72. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.63.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Semtech news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 20,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $1,254,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 229,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,343.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.