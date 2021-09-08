MXC Price Tops $0.0366 on Major Exchanges (MXC)

MXC (CURRENCY:MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One MXC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0366 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. MXC has a total market cap of $96.83 million and $17.03 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MXC has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MXC alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.15 or 0.00672182 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001520 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $591.46 or 0.01281878 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,373 coins. MXC’s official message board is medium.com/mxcoin . MXC’s official website is www.mxc.org . The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/MXCFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MXC’s official Twitter account is @MXCfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MXC is building a global data network that allows the devices of tomorrow to connect, commit and communicate more efficiently. Cities, companies, and individuals benefit by building the network or using it to transmit and manage their data. MXProtocol will be the standard used for machine to machine (M2M) communication between LPWAN devices. Using MXProtocol will solve the problem of data collision on LPWAN networks and create the platform for smart bidding, and data trade between permissionless blockchains. “

MXC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MXC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MXC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.