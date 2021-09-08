My DeFi Pet (DPET) 1-Day Volume Tops $4.37 Million

My DeFi Pet (CURRENCY:DPET) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One My DeFi Pet coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.45 or 0.00009619 BTC on major exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $30.60 million and $4.37 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00059952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00132626 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.99 or 0.00196754 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.73 or 0.07229172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,311.90 or 1.00139143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $414.66 or 0.00896500 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,878,202 coins. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @MyDeFiPet

My DeFi Pet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the exchanges listed above.

