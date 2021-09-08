MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $611.65 Million

Brokerages expect MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) to announce sales of $611.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $602.80 million to $620.50 million. MYR Group posted sales of $607.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full year sales of $2.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $649.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of MYR Group by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,330 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in MYR Group by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MYR Group by 1,234.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.90. The stock had a trading volume of 88,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. MYR Group has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $110.59.

About MYR Group

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

