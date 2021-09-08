Navellier & Associates Inc Boosts Position in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SunOpta by 22.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in SunOpta in the second quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

STKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on SunOpta in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SunOpta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In other news, Director Rebecca Fisher sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $94,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,184.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Barend Reijn sold 17,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $231,597.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,109.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,532 shares of company stock worth $523,018 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STKL opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $17.07.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

