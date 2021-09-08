Navellier & Associates Inc Has $287,000 Stake in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in NV5 Global were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in NV5 Global by 27.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 203,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,216,000 after buying an additional 43,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 61.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 506,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,910,000 after buying an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth $1,534,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 5.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 10.6% in the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 14,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total transaction of $233,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $1,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,266. 17.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVEE opened at $106.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.66. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.78 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Research analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVEE shares. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NV5 Global Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

