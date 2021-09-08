Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 665 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 252.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after buying an additional 709,123 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after acquiring an additional 588,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after acquiring an additional 476,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRI opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.34. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.91 and a 1 year high of $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,999,116.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total transaction of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,706,298.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 over the last 90 days. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

