Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases 6,700 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 209.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 20.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 18.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth about $210,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CSX by 7.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

