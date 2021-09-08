Navellier & Associates Inc Purchases New Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $683,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOB. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% during the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $58.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.39. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $72.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.18.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $141.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.28%.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $993,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 25,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $1,529,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $5,497,590 in the last three months. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

