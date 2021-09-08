Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 520 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 11.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824,893 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after acquiring an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,094,000 after acquiring an additional 178,920 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,040,934,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

HON opened at $222.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.85 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.11. The stock has a market cap of $153.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.62.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

