Neblio Price Reaches $1.29 on Major Exchanges (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.29 or 0.00002772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market capitalization of $22.97 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neblio has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00060803 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00026444 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00007888 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio Coin Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,211,241 coins and its circulating supply is 17,851,076 coins. Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.