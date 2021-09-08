NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.850-$5.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.13 billion.NetApp also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-$1.240 EPS.

NTAP stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.90. The stock had a trading volume of 41,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,730,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.71. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $91.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.44.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.29.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,331,278.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

