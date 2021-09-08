Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Atlantic Securities raised their price target on the stock from $690.00 to $780.00. Atlantic Securities currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $613.85 and last traded at $606.71, with a volume of 5821354 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $590.53.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.41.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total transaction of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 13.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Netflix by 16.5% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,008,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,173,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850,245 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after acquiring an additional 817,857 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $391,275,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $536.68 and a 200 day moving average of $522.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

