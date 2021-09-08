NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,840 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 77.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.75. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.33.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $190.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.71 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total value of $82,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total transaction of $210,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

