Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Position Decreased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,825,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 49,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,807,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

NBIX stock opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.38 and a 200-day moving average of $95.75. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.77 and a fifty-two week high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. Equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.27, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,337 shares of company stock worth $3,074,386 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

