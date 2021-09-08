New World Advisors LLC Purchases 679 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

New World Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Garrison Point Capital LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.19. 5,072,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.94. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

