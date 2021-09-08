New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in KB Home were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 16.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 24.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,922 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 344.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 39,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.79.

KBH opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.06. KB Home has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

