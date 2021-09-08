New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 1,016 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 116,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJI opened at $24.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.35 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is 72.02%.

Several analysts recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.