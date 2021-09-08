New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 11,093 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,093 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCRX. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 38.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCRX. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.45.

Shares of BCRX opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $18.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

