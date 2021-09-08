New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 2,466 Shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,466 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $538,079,000 after purchasing an additional 382,043 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 17.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,510,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,126,000 after acquiring an additional 374,501 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after acquiring an additional 528,257 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 8.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 878,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after acquiring an additional 65,062 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 27.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 777,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,496,000 after acquiring an additional 167,380 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,172,077.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,574,380.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.63. Korn Ferry has a 12 month low of $27.93 and a 12 month high of $74.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

KFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

