NextCapital Advisers Inc. Acquires 91,815 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 756,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,815 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $83,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 13,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,991 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 29,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $109.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,132,851. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $110.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.03.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

