NextCapital Advisers Inc. Has $1.43 Billion Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,331,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 29.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,547,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,403,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,085 shares during the period. Investment Management Corp of Ontario lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 10,132,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,911,000 after purchasing an additional 524,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,083,000 after purchasing an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,236,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,318,000 after purchasing an additional 167,691 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.58. The company had a trading volume of 163,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. The business has a 50 day moving average of $442.74 and a 200 day moving average of $421.65. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $456.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

