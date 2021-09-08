NextCapital Advisers Inc. Has $1.43 Billion Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,331,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,565 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 29.5% of NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. NextCapital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,430,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 862.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $451.58. 163,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,282,880. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $320.92 and a 1-year high of $456.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $442.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $421.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

