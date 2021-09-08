Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 39,939 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,544 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,939 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.07% of NXP Semiconductors worth $40,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 10.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.31.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $212.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of 58.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $117.25 and a twelve month high of $228.72.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 182,305 shares of company stock worth $40,748,841. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

