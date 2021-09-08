Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,330 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Mizuho raised their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.70.

CVX opened at $97.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.70. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

