Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 386,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,027 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $16,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.33%.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.