Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Makes New Investment in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 493,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,713,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,252,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 21.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 28.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Signify Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000.

SGFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Signify Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

SGFY opened at $25.42 on Wednesday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.82.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Signify Health Company Profile

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

