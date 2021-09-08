Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 77,084 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 55.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,177 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 77,084 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $35,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,891,738.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,831 shares in the company, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock opened at $661.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $315.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.31, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $673.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $627.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $541.96.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $615.77.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

