Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 8,582 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,684 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,582 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after buying an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after buying an additional 47,991 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after buying an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after buying an additional 13,159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $74.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.