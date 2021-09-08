Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.81

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.81 and last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 12356 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of Nikon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.60.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Nikon had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nikon Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

About Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY)

Nikon Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of optical instruments. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Products, Precision Equipment, Healthcare, and Industrial Metrology and Others. The Imaging Products segment deals with the manufacture and sale of imaging products and peripherals such as digital single-lens reflex cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

