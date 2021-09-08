Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.0% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 162,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $23,693,000 after buying an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.29.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.05, for a total value of $783,188.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants stock opened at $147.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.54. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.91 and a fifty-two week high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.24) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.