Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,876 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pentair by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 391,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $534,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in Pentair by 134.6% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pentair from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, lifted their price objective on Pentair from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.86.

NYSE PNR opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $941.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.55 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

