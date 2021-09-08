Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 1,529.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,060 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $3,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

CNK opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.57. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.56 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day moving average of $20.47.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

