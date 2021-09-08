Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Wayfair by 133.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Wayfair during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Wayfair by 50.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on W. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.63.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total transaction of $221,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.06, for a total value of $174,525.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,313,116.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,824,599 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wayfair stock opened at $269.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $286.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $303.45. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.09 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.28 and a beta of 3.10.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

