Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.09 Million Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,972 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Hill-Rom worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 60.0% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 20,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Hill-Rom by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 14.2% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,789 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.46 and its 200 day moving average is $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.31 and a fifty-two week high of $152.37.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.