Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cimarex Energy worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 34.7% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 14.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,140,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $71.08 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -209.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200 day moving average of $65.78.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Cimarex Energy’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XEC. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.76.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

